KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROP opened at $531.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $580.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.38.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

