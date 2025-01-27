Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

