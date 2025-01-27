Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,922 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $222.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.