Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $496.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.