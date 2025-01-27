Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,356 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

MOAT stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.