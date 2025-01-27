Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 41,697 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,697 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $103.82 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

