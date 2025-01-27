Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 838,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after buying an additional 90,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

