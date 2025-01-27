Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 905.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $13,625,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $6,708,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.27 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

