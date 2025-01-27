KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.7% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.47.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $714.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $666.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $581.70 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

