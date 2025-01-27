Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

