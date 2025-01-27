Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,249,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,044,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

