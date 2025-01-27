Lakeland Industries Announces Successful Closure of Public OfferingOn January 22, 2025, Lakeland Industries, Inc. finalized an underwriting agreement with Roth Capital Partners, LLC, marking a significant step towards the completion of their public o

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lakeland Industries’s 8K filing here.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lakeland Industries
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look