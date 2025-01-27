Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,713 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 233,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 114,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

