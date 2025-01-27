Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 13,634 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 6.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $35,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

