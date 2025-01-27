Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 17,801 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.