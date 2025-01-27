Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $424.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $317.59 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.