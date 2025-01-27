Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.