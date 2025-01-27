Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 373,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD opened at $21.74 on Monday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

