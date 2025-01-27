Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $556,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

