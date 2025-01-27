Littelfuse (LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $525,095.43 billion for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2024 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.90-2.10 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $235.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $222.91 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

View Our Latest Report on LFUS

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.