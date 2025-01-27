Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 14.4% – Time to Sell?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 5,835,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,499,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

