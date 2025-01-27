M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:MBAVU)

M3-Brigade Acquisition V’s (NYSE:MBAVU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 28th. M3-Brigade Acquisition V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of M3-Brigade Acquisition V’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBAVU opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. M3-Brigade Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition V

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the third quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated in March 2024 as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands and were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

