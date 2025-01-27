Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.94% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

