McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,721 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in McDonald’s by 542.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after purchasing an additional 677,139 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3,580.1% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 268,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,807,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $64,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Shares of MCD opened at $285.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

