McLean Asset Management Corp Has $9.69 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.99 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

