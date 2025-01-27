Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $3,087,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at $20,824,263.60. The trade was a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $3,172,950.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $2,901,422.40.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $2,889,115.20.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60.

On Monday, November 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,925.40.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $125.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of -481.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

