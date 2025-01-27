Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Trading Up 11.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 4,976,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 768,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.76 ($0.01).

Microsaic Systems Trading Up 11.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microsaic Systems had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 273.87%.

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

