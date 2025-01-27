Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $28.51 on Monday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 359,760 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

