Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 186.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 163,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $4,193,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $218.94 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.