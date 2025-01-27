Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SOXX stock opened at $230.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.70. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $192.87 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.