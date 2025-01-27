Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,997.64.

BKNG stock opened at $4,764.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,028.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,412.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

