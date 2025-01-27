Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 16.3% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 13,396,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 11,673,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 27.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.