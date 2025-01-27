Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 3,112 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $203.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

