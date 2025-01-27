Narwhal Capital Management Buys 12,000 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Sony Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sony Group Price Performance
NYSE SONY opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
