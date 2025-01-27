Narwhal Capital Management Has $684,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,041,000 after buying an additional 642,765 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,458,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,281.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 437,696 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

