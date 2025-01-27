Narwhal Capital Management Sells 6,490 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,645,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after acquiring an additional 352,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
CP stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
