Narwhal Capital Management Sells 6,490 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,645,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after acquiring an additional 352,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.