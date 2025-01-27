National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 22606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 201.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

