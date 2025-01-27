Nepsis Inc. Buys 3,360 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $330.20 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $331.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

