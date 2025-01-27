Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 74,206.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 166,964 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $149,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $977.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $895.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

