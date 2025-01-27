NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 25,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.
NextSource Materials Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About NextSource Materials
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
