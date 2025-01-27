North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. RPM International makes up about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in RPM International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $126.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RPM International

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $459,611.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,315.44. The trade was a 23.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $80,469.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.