North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 117,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,751.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 99,190 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 34,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Gentex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.