North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 11,104 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 4.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4,051,810 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

