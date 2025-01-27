North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,372 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,551,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHR opened at $245.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $225.42 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.55.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

