Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $818,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

