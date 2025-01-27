Novare Capital Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

IWB stock opened at $335.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.77. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $265.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

