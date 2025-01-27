Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 290,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 86,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Down 18.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

