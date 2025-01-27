Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 25.9% – Time to Sell?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 371,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 91,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 25.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

About Nubeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.