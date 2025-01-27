Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
