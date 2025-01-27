PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $7,524,813.40 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PACCAR from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

